ATI Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

ATI Inc. ATI recently announced that it has upsized and priced its senior notes public offering. It has agreed to offer a $425 million total principal amount of 7.25% Senior Notes due 2030. The principal amount has been increased from the previously disclosed offering size of $400 million. The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 7.25% per year. It matures on Aug 15, 2030, unless redeemed or repurchased earlier.



ATI plans to utilize up to $300 million of the net proceeds to finance its pension liabilities and implement pension de-risking strategies, which may include annuitizations. The remaining proceeds are expected to be used for general company operations and liquidity.



The joint book-running managers for the offering are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J. P. Morgan Securities LLC. The Notes are being offered in accordance with an effective shelf registration statement.



The company’s long-term debt was $1,699.9 million, flat year over year, in the second quarter. Cash provided by operating activities was $68.1 million for the quarter against cash used in operating activities of $5.2 million in the previous year’s quarter.



Shares of ATI have gained 40.6% over the past year compared with 39.4% rise of its industry.



The company, on its second-quarter call, said that the successful restart of ATI’s Albany, OR, titanium melt shop and ongoing brownfield expansion in Richland, WA, position it favorably to seize market opportunities. Confident about delivering for 2023 and beyond, ATI remains focused on executing its long-term strategy.

