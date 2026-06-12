ATI and BWX Technologies Extend Strategic Partnership Through 2030

ATI Inc. ATI has announced a new long-term strategic material supply agreement with BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT to reinforce a long-standing partnership that supports the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The agreement will be in effect through fiscal year 2030.

The partnership highlights ATI’s role in supplying advanced materials used in naval systems to enable superior performance, reliability, and protection. The company extends the partnership with BWXT to provide a significant advantage to a technologically advanced naval force.

ATI’s expertise in manufacturing specialty materials for nuclear applications dates back nearly 70 years, including contributions to some of the U.S. Navy’s first nuclear-powered submarines. As a world leader in the production of specialty materials, ATI combines advanced materials science and proprietary processes to develop highly engineered products essential to BWXT’s objective.

Moreover, ATI’s critical role as a strategic defense partner across air, land, sea, and missile systems, supplying high-performance titanium, nickel-based alloys, and other specialty materials designed for demanding operational environments, further strengthens its position in the industry.

ATI has gained 134.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 17.1% growth.



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ATI’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CF carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 161.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a rise of 83.14% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF shares have gained 6.6% over the past year.

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ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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