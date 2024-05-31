ATI Airtest Delays Annual Filing Amidst Challenges

ATI Airtest Technologies (TSE:AAT) has released an update.

ATI Airtest Technologies Inc. has announced a delay in the filing of its annual financial documents, originally due April 2, 2024, due to staffing reductions from financial challenges faced in 2023. A Management Cease Trade Order (MCTO) has been issued, preventing certain insiders from trading the company’s securities, with the company expecting to complete the filings by June 21, 2024. In the interim, ATI will provide bi-weekly updates and has committed to adhering to alternative information guidelines.

For further insights into TSE:AAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.