ATH's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ATH's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: ATH.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $21.24 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.44% in the "Life & Health Insurance" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ATH.PRB was trading at a 12.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.79% in the "Life & Health Insurance" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH.PRB shares, versus ATH:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ATH.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on ATH's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B:

ATH.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, ATH's 5.625% Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: ATH.PRB) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ATH) are trading flat.

