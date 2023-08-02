ATHM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.05, changing hands as low as $30.02 per share. Autohome Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATHM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.66 per share, with $40.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.