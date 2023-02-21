ATHM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.92, changing hands as low as $32.52 per share. Autohome Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATHM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.51 per share, with $40.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.47.

