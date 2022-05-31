ATHM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Autohome Inc (Symbol: ATHM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.50, changing hands as high as $36.00 per share. Autohome Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATHM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATHM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.51 per share, with $78.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.