Athletics-Watson pips Hudson-Smith to take 400m gold for Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Antonio Watson won a thrilling World Championship 400 metres gold on Thursday as the 21-year-old Jamaican overhauled fading Briton Matthew Hudson-Smith on the line.

Hudson-Smith, who set a European record of 44.26 in winning his heat this week, went out hard and was well clear coming off the final bend but that effort took its toll as he began to tie up, allowing Watson to drive through and win in 44.22 seconds.

Hudson-Smith, bronze medallist last year, took silver in 44.31, with American Quincy Hall also finishing strongly for bronze in a personal best 44.37 having been overtaken by Hudson-Smith within the first 80 metres.

Jamaica’s first gold in the event since Bert Cameron won at the inaugural World Championships 40 years ago came minutes after Danielle Williams had taken the country’s first gold in Budapest in the women’s 100m hurdles.

"I was a good race although I did not execute it as coach (Glen) Mills planned," said Watson. "In the last 50 I didn't look at other athletes, I was focusing on myself only.

"This is an amazing season for me. After winning the world youth title in 2017 it is amazing to win the gold medal at my first senior worlds."

After coming so close to Britain's first gold in the event, Hudson-Smith revealed he had been struggling with injury for much of the season.

"Under the circumstances I wasn’t even supposed to be here. I’ve had really bad Achilles tendonitis," he said.

"Sometimes I can’t walk, sometimes I can. I’ve been saying all year I just have to be perfect for three days.

"I got a bronze last year, I got a silver this year so next time gold."

Olympic champion and world leader Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas was not involved in the final having pulled up with a hamstring injury in the semis.

