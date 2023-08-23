Athletics-Warholm back on top of world 400-hurdles podium

By Lori Ewing

BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to gold in the 400-metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The world record holder and Olympic champion ran 46.89, pulling away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight.

The 27-year-old won the 2017 and 2019 world championships, but struggled to seventh at the worlds last season in Eugene when he was hampered by an injury.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands crossed in 47.34 for silver, while Benjamin, silver medallist last year in Eugene, faded to take bronze in 47.56.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.