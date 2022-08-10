Athletics-Unstoppable Fraser-Pryce seals 100m win in Monaco Diamond League

MONACO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorched the track with the fastest time over 100 metres this year at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Wednesday, winning the race in 10.62 seconds to comfortably beat Shericka Jackson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

Fresh from a fifth world title in Eugene, Oregon last month, Fraser-Pryce had produced blistering performances to clock 10.66 at the Silesia Diamond League event on Saturday and 10.67 at the Hungarian Grand Prix two days later.

She went even quicker in ideal conditions at Monaco's Stade Louis II to easily break the 10.70 barrier for the sixth time in a stellar season, while Jackson (10.71) and Ta Lou (10.72) also ran personal bests in an absorbing race.

"I did what I needed to and we had fun and let the clock do the talking... to be able to run 10.60 consistently means a lot. It's remarkable. It's hard to keep up the speed at this high level," the 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce said.

"I'm in my late thirties and I feel I have more to give. I look forward to do my personal best (10.60) during the rest of the season and run fast.... Now, we break and then we come again. I'm not sure about Lausanne (on Aug. 26) yet."

Noah Lyles won his second 200m race of the Diamond League season and broke his own meeting record from 2018 with a superb effort of 19.48. Erriyon Knighton (19.84) and Michael Norman (19.95) ensured a podium sweep for the United States.

Double Olympic and world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon came agonisingly close to shattering Genzebe Dibaba's world record of 3:50.07 set in 2015, as she crossed the finish line in 3:50.37 to settle for a Kenyan national record.

"I've been chasing the time for quite some time but I'm happy with the personal best," said Kipyegon, whose effort was the second fastest time over the distance. "It seems I didn't give all but I tried hard.

"I knew this was the best place to get the world record but I'm so disappointed I lost it in the last metres. I hope for the best next time.... I was ready for it today. I'm heading home now and want to get a good Diamond League final in Zurich."

Watched on by world record-holder Sydney McLaughlin in the stands, Jamaican Rushell Clayton defeated Commonwealth champion Janieve Russell in the women's 400m hurdles to finish ahead of her compatriot with a personal best of 53.33 seconds.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas eased to victory in the women's 400m race in 49.28, the fourth time the world champion has gone under 50 seconds this season.

Briton Jake Wightman, who had stunned Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men's 1,500m at the worlds last month, continued his winning form in the 1,000m event in 2:13.88 minutes -- the fastest time by anyone over the distance in six years.

