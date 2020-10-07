Athletics-Ugandan Cheptegei demolishes men's 10,000 metres world record

VALENCIA, Spain, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men's 10,000 metres world record on Wednesday at the Valencia World Record Day, crossing the line in a stunning 26 minutes 11.02 seconds.

Cheptegei, 24, broke the previous record of 26:17:53, set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele in 2005, at a special event in a near-empty Turia stadium in Valencia as only 400 people including sponsors, journalists and staff were allowed in.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)

