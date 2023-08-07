Athletics-U.S. sending 139 athletes to world championships

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The United States will send 139 athletes packed with world and Olympic gold medal winners to the athletics world championships in Budapest led by sprinters Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, USA Track and Field said on Monday.

The team will include 82 members from last year's world championships squad in Oregon where the U.S. dominated by winning 33 medals, including 13 gold.

"Coming off of such an incredible showing at Oregon22, Team USATF is primed for success in Budapest,” said USATF CEO Max Siegel in a statement.

"We’ve watched and supported our athletes on their journey to gold all season long - from the Throws Festival in Tucson, our Grand Prix events in Bermuda, Los Angeles, and New York, the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, on the international circuit and more.

"We’re thrilled to see each and every athlete on this team put the pieces together as we head to Budapest to defend our Team Trophy."

Lyles, 200 metres world champion in Oregon and Doha, will try for the gold hat-trick in his speciality and will also contest the 100m in a bid to become the first to complete the sprint double since Usain Bolt in 2015.

The 100m will feature Lyles, Doha winner Christian Coleman and Oregon winner and Olympic silver medallist Fred Kerley.

Sha'Carri Richardson will run the women's 100 and 200 double as the U.S. tries to end Jamaica's domination of sprints.

Jamaica grabbed gold and silver in both events in Oregon.

The U.S. swept the men's shot put podium in Oregon and will be looking for a repeat with all three medallists back, led by reigning champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser.

Katie Moon, reigning Olympic and world champion in the women's pole vault, is back to defend her crown along with three-time silver medallist Sandi Morris and the youngest member of the U.S. team - 18-year-old high schooler Hana Moll.

Twice 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway will look for a successful three-peat in Budapest, while Michael Norman, who broke a nine-year U.S. drought in the men’s 400m with his gold in Eugene, will try to make it two straight.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

