Athletics-U.S. Olympic Trials marathon start time moved over heat concerns

November 15, 2023 — 09:20 am EST

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The start time of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials marathon in Orlando has been moved to 10:00 a.m. local time from its original noon schedule over runners' heat concerns, the organizers said on Wednesday.

Some of the United States' top marathon runners met with USA Track and Field (USATF) CEO Max Siegel in October in hopes of changing the noon start time over concerns about the heat in host city.

"In collaboration and consultation with feedback from the athletes regarding concerns around weather conditions, it has been agreed that the start time for the event will be moved to 10:00 a.m. ET," the statement read.

"The earlier start time will help provide an improved experience for athletes, spectators, and event staff, ensuring the comfort and safety of all involved."

Nearly 100 runners signed a Sept. 15 letter to USATF that outlined concerns for the increased risk to athletes' health prompted by a noon start time.

The race will take place on Feb. 3, 2024 and will welcome elite male and female long-distance runners to compete for the chance to represent Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

