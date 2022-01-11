US Markets

Athletics-Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Lendore dies aged 29

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic committee said sprinter Deon Lendore has died in the United States at the age of 29.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic committee said sprinter Deon Lendore has died in the United States at the age of 29.

U.S. media reports said the three-times Olympian, who anchored his country to the 4x400m bronze medal at the 2012 London Games and also competed at Rio and Tokyo, was involved in a car crash in Texas.

Lendore was working as a volunteer coach at Texas A&M University, reports added.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said in a statement that Lendore was an "inspiration and motivation".

"Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honour, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many," the statement added.

Lendore won silver in the 4x400m relay at the 2015 world championships in Beijing. He claimed individual bronze medals in the indoor world championships in 2016 and 2018.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular