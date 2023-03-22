Athletics-Torun awarded 2026 World Indoor Championships

March 22, 2023 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - The Polish city of Torun will host the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships, the sport's global governing body said on Wednesday.

Torun, located in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian region, previously hosted the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2021 and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe pointed to Poland's track record as a reliable host.

"Poland is a regular host of World Athletics Series events, having staged the World Athletics Relays in Silesia in 2021 and the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia in 2020, underlying their commitment to our sport on a global level," Coe said in a statement.

Olympic and World champion pole vaulter Armand Duplantis set his first world record in Torun three years ago at the Copernicus Cup.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.