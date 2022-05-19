Athletics-Thompson-Herah withdraws from Birmingham Diamond League meet

May 19 (Reuters) - Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from this weekend's Birmingham Diamond League meet after she experienced discomfort in training, her management agency said on Thursday.

Jamaican Thompson-Herah was set to run in the 100m in an eagerly awaited contest along with Tokyo bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith who won 100m silver at the 2019 world championships.

Thompson-Herah had a stellar 2021 where she also won the 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo, and she came within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner's 100m world record at a Diamond League meeting.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.