News & Insights

US Markets

Athletics-Thompson-Herah names new coach after recent split with former trainer

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

November 20, 2023 — 12:16 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Jamaican five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has appointed Reynaldo Walcott as her new coach following her split from Shanikie Osbourne earlier this month, her management company said on Monday.

Walcott has also been coaching her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce since the 2020 season. The two sprinters have seemingly maintained a consistently frosty relationship.

Andi Sports Management, Thompson-Herah's agency, stated on Thursday that the separation from Osbourne resulted from a "breakdown in negotiations on a compensation package" sought by Osbourne.

Thompson-Herah and Walcott begin their collaboration less than a year before she defends her 100 meters and 200 meters titles at the Paris Games.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.