Athletics-Sweden's Duplantis breaks men's pole vault world record

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Monday, soaring 6.19 metres on his third attempt at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.

By Amy Tennery

March 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own men's pole vault world record on Monday, soaring 6.19 metres on his third attempt at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.

The 22-year-old improved on his own previous landmark performance by one centimetre.

Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's 6.16m world mark with a clearance of 6.17m in February 2020 and then broke that record again just a week later by another centimetre.

After making the new record leap on Monday, Duplantis jumped off the mat and pumped his fists in celebration. The Olympic and 2018 European pole vault champion will now be eager to complete his set of gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in July.

He had made several attempts at the mark previously, including at the Tokyo Games in August, and said he thought he may have tried as many as 50 times prior.

"It's been a long time coming. I've never had a height that has given me that much trouble, so it's a very good feeling. It was really hard fought over these past two years. I'm really happy," Duplantis was quoted as saying by World Athletics.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More