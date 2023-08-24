News & Insights

Athletics-Spain's Martin wins men's 35km race walk at world championships

August 24, 2023 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Alvaro Martin of Spain secured his second gold medal at the World Athletics Championships after winning the men's 35 kilometres race walk on Thursday, adding to his victory in last week's 20km event.

After early leader Aurelien Quinion of France had dropped off the pace and was then disqualified, Martin shared the lead with Ecuador's Brian Pintado and Japan's Masatora Kawano entering the final 4km.

Martin made the break with less than 2km remaining and crossed the line in two hours, 24 minutes and 30 seconds, four seconds before Pintado.

Kawano posted a season's best of 2:25:12 to finish third, while defending champion Massimo Stano of Italy was seventh with 2:25:59.

