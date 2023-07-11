News & Insights

Athletics-Semenya wins appeal over human rights violations

July 11, 2023 — 04:19 am EDT

July 11 (Reuters) - Caster Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, won her appeal on Tuesday to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge whether her rights had been infringed in terms of requiring women with natural high testosterone to reduce those levels through medication.

The South African, 32, approached the France-based court in February, 2021 after losing appeals to CAS, sport's highest court, and another plea to the Swiss Federal Tribunal (SFT) in a long-running legal battle against the regulations.

