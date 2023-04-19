Athletics-Scottish runner disqualified for 'using vehicle' in ultra-marathon

April 19, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters ->

Adds Joasia Zakrzewski reaction

April 19 (Reuters) - A Scottish runner has been stripped of third place in an ultra-marathon after data showed she had used a vehicle for part of the route, the race director said.

Data from the tracking system at the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 80km race on April 7 showed that Joasia Zakrzewski, who represented Scotland in the marathon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, used a car for a 4km stretch of the race, the BBC reported.

Race director Wayne Drinkwater said he had received information that a runner had gained an "unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event".

He told the BBC: "Having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route."

Zakrzewski said the incident was a result of a miscommunication.

"When I got to the checkpoint I told them I was pulling out and that I had been in the car, and they said 'you will hate yourself if you stop'," Zakrzewski told the BBC.

"I agreed to carry on in a non-competitive way.

"I made a massive error accepting the trophy and should have handed it back. I was tired and jetlagged and felt sick.

"It wasn't malicious, it was miscommunication. I would never purposefully cheat and this was not a target race, but I don't want to make excuses."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Christian Radnedge)

((manasi.pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.