Athletics-RUSAF reintegration process suspended over AIU charges

The World Athletics Council has suspended the reinstatement process of Russia's Athletics Federation (RUSAF) pending the resolution of charges imposed on the body by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the sport's governing body said on Friday.

Rune Andersen, chairman of the World Athletics task force overseeing RUSAF’s reinstatement, announced the decision following a meeting in Monaco.

RUSAF president Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several other officials were suspended on Thursday by the AIU for serious breaches of anti-doping rules.

