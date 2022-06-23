US Markets

Athletics-Richardson fails to advance in 100 metres at U.S. championships

Contributors
Amy Tennery Reuters
Gene Cherry Reuters
Oregon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kirby Lee

American fan-favourite Sha'Carri Richardson failed to advance in the women's 100 metres at the U.S. championships on Thursday, stunning onlookers and ending her hopes of competing in the event at the World Championships.

Eugene, OREGON, June 23 (Reuters) - American fan-favourite Sha'Carri Richardson failed to advance in the women's 100 metres at the U.S. championships on Thursday, stunning onlookers and ending her hopes of competing in the event at the World Championships.

Richardson got off to a rough start and never fully recovered, walking past members of the media after finishing fifth in her heat in 11.31 seconds, a far cry the speedy, 10.85-second performance she produced in New York earlier this month.

The top three finishers in the Eugene, Oregon, meeting who meet certain qualifying standards, and reigning global title-holders advance to the first world championships ever to be held in the United States at the same track starting on July 15.

Richardson was among the favourites in the event, after dominating at the U.S. Olympic trials a year ago, only to see her ticket to Tokyo evaporate following a positive cannabis test.

She is still expected to feature in the 200 metres.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular