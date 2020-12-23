Culture

Athletics-Reputation will not protect athletes from doping ban, says Coe

Contributor
Arvind Sriram Reuters
Published

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said reputation will not protect the sport's high-profile athletes from doping raps and warned that it would be harder than ever to get away with taking banned substances at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said reputation will not protect the sport's high-profile athletes from doping raps and warned that it would be harder than ever to get away with taking banned substances at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

A host of top athletes, including world 100 metres champion Christian Coleman, have been sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit in recent years as it looks to restore integrity in a sport plagued by doping scandals.

"I like to think that it has shown the athletes that we're not fearful of reputation. Where there is an infraction we're not fearful of going: 'Oh well that's quite a big name,'" Coe, who won double Olympic gold over 1,500 metres, told British media.

"The AIU is not always going to be on everybody's Christmas card list... but I do think that it has restored some confidence that we've got an organisation that will fearlessly and ruthlessly weed out the cheats."

Coe said improvements in testing would make it harder than ever for athletes to avoid being caught.

"What I can say is if they do cheat, there is a greater chance of them being caught in Tokyo than probably any previous Games," he added.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Leadership Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Ever-Evolving Role of the Chief Technology Officer and Key Trends for 2021

    ADP Chief Technology Officer Urvashi Tyagi joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the ever-evolving role of the Chief Technology Officer and key trends for 2021.

    Dec 14, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Culture

    Explore

    Most Popular