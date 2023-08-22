News & Insights

Athletics-Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold

Credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

August 22, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by Mitch Phillips for Reuters ->

By Mitch Phillips

BUDAPEST, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a hat-trick of world records by claiming a treble of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 on Tuesday.

Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth world championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.

Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji was the best of the rest as she took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)

((mitch.phillips@thomsonreuters.com; 07990 568843;))

