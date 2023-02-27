US Markets

Athletics-Olympic pole vault champion Richards dies at 97

February 27, 2023 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Double Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards died on Sunday aged 97, his family said on Facebook.

Richards won gold in 1952 in Helsinki and four years later in Melbourne -- and remains the only man to win the Olympic event twice. In 1958 he became the first athlete to appear on the front of the American breakfast cereal Wheaties.

Richards became an ordained minister in 1946 and also ran for President of the United States in 1984 on the Populist Party ticket.

"He passed in his sleep peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He is in a better place now and at peace," his son Brandon said.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.