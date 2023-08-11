Athletics-Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone to miss worlds due to knee issue

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - American 400 metres hurdles Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said on Friday that she will miss the World Championships due to a "minor knee issue", with the global showcase set to begin in Budapest next week.

The 24-year-old was among the biggest names expected to compete and was entered in the 400 metres flat, breaking into new territory after she shattered her own world record to win gold in the hurdles last year in Eugene.

"I am sad to share that I must withdraw from this year's World Championships meet in Budapest," she wrote on Instagram.

"After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next year's Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!"

McLaughlin-Levrone was the woman to beat after winning the 400 metres at the U.S. championships in a world-leading 48.74 seconds last month, proving lethal in the flat event.

The World Championships start next Saturday.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

