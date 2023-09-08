News & Insights

Athletics-Norway's Ingebrigtsen sets 2,000m world record

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

September 08, 2023 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world record in the rarely run 2,000 metres in the Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.

On a warm evening in the Belgian capital, the 22-year-old who is the world 5,000 metre champion and Olympic champion at 1,500 metres, set a time of 4 minutes 43.13 seconds to beat the previous best of 4:44.79 set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.

