Athletics-Norway's Ingebrigtsen sets 2,000m world record

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world record in the rarely run 2,000 metres in the Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.

On a warm evening in the Belgian capital, the 22-year-old who is the world 5,000 metre champion and Olympic champion at 1,500 metres, set a time of 4 minutes 43.13 seconds to beat the previous best of 4:44.79 set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Toby Davis)

