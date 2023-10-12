Athletics-Nigerian sprinter Oduduru banned for six years for doping violations

By Lori Ewing

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nigerian sprinter Divine Oduduru has been banned for six years for committing two Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs), the Athletics Integrity Union announced on Thursday, saying there was "overwhelming evidence" against him.

The violations were possession of prohibited substances and the attempted use of a prohibited substance or method. He was also ordered to pay World Athletics $3,000 towards their expenses in the case.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this matter, given its particularly grievous nature, exposing the sinister collusion between athletes and other persons in deliberate plans to corrupt athletics at the highest level," said Brett Clothier, Head of the AIU, said in a statement.

The AIU were seeking a six-year ban for Oduduru, who was provisionally suspended on Feb. 9, 2023.

The case arose when U.S. prosecutors charged therapist Eric Lira with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Oduduru's team mate Blessing Okagbare was banned for 11 years for doping in the lead-up to Tokyo and refusing to co-operate with the investigation.

Her phone was reviewed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on her return to the United States and a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) complaint set out "highly incriminating text and voice messages" with Lira.

"The AIU is fully committed to unearthing cheats and the extent of their networks. In our quest to protect the integrity of athletics, we often work closely with other investigative organisations," said Clothier.

"We are grateful for the assistance from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and United States Department of Justice whose legal reach provided vital evidence which helped in this matter as well as in our case against Blessing Okagbare last year."

The 27-year-old Oduduru maintained his innocence throughout, despite what the AIU said was significant evidence, including Whatsapp messages between Okagbare and Lira that revealed Okagbare soliciting prohibited substances on Oduduru's behalf.

"There was photographic evidence of multiple prohibited substances discovered in Oduduru's Florida apartment," the AIU said.

Among evidence found were two boxes of Somatropin, "Xerendip" and "Humatrope," which were identified as human growth hormone; a plastic bag labelled "IGF LR3" – an abbreviation for synthetic Insulin Growth Factor – containing three vials, and two boxes of erythropoietin (EPO).

Oduduru's fastest times are 9.86 seconds in the 100 metres and 19.73 seconds in the 200 metres. He was disqualified in the 100m heats in Tokyo while he reached the 200m semi-finals.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.