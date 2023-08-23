News & Insights

US Markets

Athletics-Moon, Kennedy share world championship pole vault title

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

August 23, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

By Lori Ewing

BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - American Katie Moon and Australia's Nina Kennedy decided to share the gold medal in a dramatic women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The two women cleared 4.90 in an event that stretched two hours and 10 minutes, but both missed on all three attempts at 4.95 and decided to share the victory rather than go to a jump-off.

It was the second consecutive world title for Moon, who also won Olympic gold in Tokyo. The 4.90 mark was a national record for Kennedy and a personal best by eight centimetres.

Wilma Murto of Finland tied her season's best of 4.80 for bronze, missing all three of her attempts at 4.85. The 25-year-old became the first Finnish woman to win a Diamond League title when she beat Moon at the London event on July 23.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.