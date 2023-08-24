News & Insights

US Markets

Athletics-Martin, Perez seal double glory for Spain in 35km race walks

Credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS

August 24, 2023 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

Updates after women's race

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez completed Spain's domination of the race walks at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday by adding gold in the 35 kilometres events to their victories in last weekend's 20km races.

Martin held off Ecuador's Brian Pintado to win the men's race in two hours, 24 minutes and 30 seconds, while Perez clocked a championship record time of 2:38:40, finishing more than two minutes ahead of defending champion Kimberly Garcia Leon.

Peru's Garcia Leon finished in 2:40:52 while Antigoni Drisbioti of Greece completed the podium with a season's best 2:43:22.

After early leader Aurelien Quinion of France had dropped off the pace and was then disqualified, Martin shared the lead with Pintado and Japan's Masatora Kawano entering the final 4km before making the break with less than 2km remaining.

He set a national record and crossed the line four seconds before Pintado, with Kawano posting a season's best 2:25:12 to finish third. Defending champion Massimo Stano of Italy was seventh in 2:25:59.

"I am so tired," Martin said. "I was fourth in the Olympic Games and it was very tough to get so close to an Olympic medal. It's wonderful now to be a double world champion in Budapest.

"I see Maria is first too in the women's race, so today is a great day for Spain."

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Peter Rutherford)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.