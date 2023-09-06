Athletics-Lyles changes mind, will race at Diamond League Final

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Top American sprinter Noah Lyles has decided to race one more time this season after all having won three gold medals at the World Championships last month.

The 26-year-old, who announced last week he was ending his season, now plans to run in the season-ending Prefontaine Classic Diamond League final, Sept. 16-17 in Eugene.

"You know what... I might have another 100m in me for the year," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He followed it up with: "I'm coming to @nikepreclassic. Let's go out with a (explosion emoji)."

Lyles was one of the highlights of the Budapest World Championships, becoming the first male athlete since Jamaican Usain Bolt to win gold in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.