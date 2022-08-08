Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday.

The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.

The Alexander Stadium in Birmingham hosted the 2022 Diamond League meeting in May.

"The London Stadium holds such happy memories for us and seeing athletics return to this iconic venue is going to be fantastic for the best supporters in the world," said Cherry Alexander, UKA's Strategic Lead for Major Events.

The world's top athletes will use the meeting to prepare for next year's World Championships in Budapest from Aug. 19-27.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

