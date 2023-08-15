Athletics-Lima reinstated as host of 2024 under-20 world championships

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Lima has been reinstated as the host city for next year's under-20 athletics world championships, having initially withdrawn in April due to political instability, social unrest and natural disasters in Peru at the time.

Peru's northern region was hit by torrential rains in March during Cyclone Yaku, which buried houses and cars in mud and killed at least six people.

Earlier this year, more than 60 people died during protests which began in December after Peru's former president Pedro Castillo was removed from office and jailed.

"The situation has stabilised in Lima and with strong backing from the Peruvian government, the Peruvian Federation has confirmed that it is now able to host the event," World Athletics said on Monday.

The championships will be held from Aug. 26-31, 2024, as previously scheduled.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Stephen Coates)

