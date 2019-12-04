Athletics-Kenya's marathon queen Keitany still hungry for more titles

ELDORET, Kenya, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Kenya's three-time London Marathon champion, Mary Keitany, said on Wednesday she still has enough energy to win in major races including at the Olympic Games next year.

Keitany, who has also won the New York City marathon four times, insisted that she is not close to retiring from road running despite turning 38 next month.

"I have some years ahead of me to prove that I can achieve more. I am not yet satisfied although I am happy with the achievements I have," Keitany told Reuters on the sidelines of Athletics Kenya's annual seminar for athletes.

She will participate in a few races early next year as she prepares for the summer Games in Japan.

"I am focusing on Tokyo Olympics," she said, without giving further details. "But I am very aware of the huge talent in Kenya and also that some of the women have posted very fast times."

Keitany also called on athletes to be disciplined and avoid doping, particularly as Kenya, one of the world leaders in track and field, had 138 athletes test positive for performance-enhancing drugs from 2004 to August 2018, according to a WADA report published in September 2018.

"We are lucky to have (Athletics Integrity Union) here teaching us on the risks of doping, and the need to run clean. That should be the spirit," she said.

(Reporting by Isaack Omulo; Editing by Omar Mohammed and Christian Radnedge)

