Athletics-Kenyans Kipyokei, Rionoripo handed long bans for doping, Lempus charged

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kenya's Diana Kipyokei has been disqualified as the 2021 Boston Marathon women's winner after being handed a six-year ban for using the prohibited substance triamcinolone acetonide, the Athletics Integrity United (AIU) said on Tuesday.

Compatriot Purity Rionoripo has been banned for five years after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide, while fellow Kenyan Betty Wilson Lempus has been charged with the presence of triamcinolone acetonide.

All three athletes have also been charged with obstructing the AIU's investigation by providing false information or documentation.

Three other Kenyan runners were banned separately on Monday.

Triamcinolone acetonide, a substance prohibited in competition when administered in certain ways, falls under the banned category of glucocorticoids, commonly used as therapeutic substances in sports.

Their use is permitted if athletes can produce an exemption or proof that administration is not through a prohibited route.

Furosemide is not known to be performance enhancing itself, but can be used to mask the use of other kinds of doping, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Kipyokei's sample was taken after her victory in Boston last October. Her period of ineligibility started on June 27 this year and her results have been disqualified since and including Oct. 11, 2021.

Furosemide was found in Rionoripo's urine in an out-of-competition test on May 30 in Kenya, the AIU said.

Rionoripo said she was prescribed medication to treat an ankle injury and presented supporting documentation but the AIU said its investigations revealed she had altered her prescription form to include Lasix, the commercial name for furosemide.

Lempus, 31, was tested following her win at the Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris in September last year.

