Athletics-Kenyan Chebet wins Boston Marathon in first major victory

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon on Monday in two hours six minutes and 51 seconds, with compatriots Lawrence Cherono finishing second and Benson Kipruto finishing third.

It was the first major win for Chebet, who finished fourth in London last year.

