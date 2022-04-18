Athletics-Kenyan Chebet wins Boston Marathon in first major victory

BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon on Monday in two hours six minutes and 51 seconds, with compatriots Lawrence Cherono finishing second and Benson Kipruto finishing third.

It was the first major win for Chebet, who finished fourth in London last year.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Boston; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.