Athletics-Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet provisionally suspended by AIU

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Wednesday after testing positive for a banned substance.

Kamalpreet, 26, came sixth at the Tokyo Games last year, with her best throw measuring 63.70 metres.

The AIU said she tested positive for stanozolol, a banned anabolic steroid, in a case dated March 29, 2022.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," the AIU tweeted.

