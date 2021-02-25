Athletics-Holloway keen to push his limits after record-breaking run

Feb 25 (Reuters) - American Grant Holloway said he was not surprised by his blistering pace on the World Indoor Tour circuit this year as he eclipsed the long-standing world indoor 60m hurdles record in Madrid.

Holloway, the outdoor 110m hurdles world champion, won his 10th race of the year on Wednesday as he finished the 60m hurdles final in 7.29 seconds, shaving 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.

He has breached the 7.4 seconds-mark on seven occasions this year - a record for one season - but the 23-year-old said he was not content with his performances.

"No race is perfect. There's always something you can do better," Holloway told World Athletics. "But if you stay consistent, you'll have a breakthrough sooner or later.

"I'm not really surprised (with my form). It was just a matter of executing and doing what I do best."

Jackson said he was delighted to see Holloway etch his name in the record books.

"He's been so close on a few occasions, so it was only going to be a matter of time," the 54-year-old Briton said. "I'm always excited to see history being made. Congratulations Grant, keep improving and go sub 7.25!"

Holloway is hoping to carry the momentum into the outdoor season, with his sights firmly set on the Tokyo Olympics and 110m hurdles world record of 12.80 seconds set by fellow U.S. sprint hurdler Aries Merritt in 2012.

"The sky is the limit," said Holloway. "I try not to put a number on my goals. Whatever happens happens.

"Don't get me wrong – I want to win all of my meets, but if I happen to lose (a meeting on the circuit) but I still get to win the Olympic gold medal, then I'll be happy."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)

