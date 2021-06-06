US Markets

Athletics-Hassan smashes women's 10,000 metres world record - World Athletics

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published

Dutch long-distance runner Sifan Hassan broke the women's 10,000 metres world record on Sunday, clocking 29 minutes 6.82 seconds in a Continental Tour meeting on home soil in Hengelo, World Athletics said.

Adds details and quotes

June 6 (Reuters) - Dutch long-distance runner Sifan Hassan broke the women's 10,000 metres world record on Sunday, clocking 29 minutes 6.82 seconds in a Continental Tour meetingon home soil in Hengelo, World Athletics said.

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana held the previous record of 29:17.45, set at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but Hassan shaved more than 10 seconds off that mark.

Hassan is the reigning world champion having won gold in Doha in 2019 and the 28-year-old set down a marker before next month's Tokyo Games, blowing away the competition and sprinting solo across the line with her arms outstretched in celebration.

"Wow, to run this world record here today in Hengelo is something I could only dream of," the Ethiopian-born Hassan said.

"It's the perfect confirmation of the hard work we've put in getting ready for Tokyo. I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans."

Hassan also holds the record for the mile, one-hour event and five-kilometre road race.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Clare Fallon)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular