US Markets

Athletics-Gebreslase wins world marathon title in championship-record time

Contributor
Amy Tennery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenyan Judith Korir to win the women's world marathon title in championship-record time on Monday in 2:18:11.

By Amy Tennery

EUGENE, Ore., July 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenyan Judith Korir to win the women's world marathon title in championship-record time on Monday in 2:18:11.

Gebreslase broke away with about two kilometres to go and never gave Korir a chance down the final stretch, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005.

Israeli Lonah Salpeter seized a chance for the third spot on the podium after Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh fell off the lead pack with less than 10 kilometres to go.

Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, who won three years ago, dropped out at around the 18-kilometre mark due to stomach issues, as the runners battled under sunny but pristine conditions, with temperatures hovering above 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10C).

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular