Athletics-Former world 100m champion Bowie died from childbirth complications - reports

June 13 (Reuters) - Former 100 metres world champion Tori Bowie died from complications during childbirth, U.S. media reported.

The American, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Rio Games in 2016 and was crowned world champion a year later, died on May 3 at the age of 32.

An autopsy report from the Orange County (Florida) Medical Examiner's Office obtained by USA TODAY Sports said Bowie was approximately eight months pregnant and experiencing labour when she died.

Possible complications included respiratory distress and eclampsia, a rare condition which can cause seizures.

The medical examiner ruled Bowie's death was natural.

Bowie's agent Kimberly Holland told CBS News the news would end the "hurtful" speculation about the cause of death.

"Unfortunately so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful," she said.

"So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

