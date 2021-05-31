Athletics-Florida teen Knighton tops Bolt's age group mark

May 31 (Reuters) - Florida teenager Erriyon Knighton toppled Usain Bolt's 200m mark for athletes under 18 at an American Track League meeting on Monday, while world champion Grant Holloway dominated a quality 110m hurdles field.

Knighton, 17, ran down Olympic 100m favourite Trayvon Bromell to win the 200m in 20.11, shaving 0.02 seconds off Bolt's 2003 time.

Knighton chose to turn professional after competing in high school. Bromell, the year's fastest at 9.88 in the 100m, finished second in 20.20, his best since 2015.

Holloway clocked 13.10 seconds ahead of Olympian Devon Allen (13.22) and fellow American Daniel Roberts (13.23) as they tuned up for next month's U.S. Olympic trials.

Jamaica's reigning Olympic champion Omar McLeod did not start the final after winning his heat in 13.16, with Holloway a hundredth of a second faster in the second heat.

American Ronnie Baker won the men's 100m in 9.99 seconds and six-times Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix ran her fastest 400m since 2018, clocking 50.66.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

