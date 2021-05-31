US Markets

Athletics-Florida teen Knighton tops Bolt's age group mark

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kirby Lee

Florida teenager Erriyon Knighton toppled Usain Bolt's 200m mark for athletes under 18 at an American Track League meeting on Monday, while world champion Grant Holloway dominated a quality 110m hurdles field.

May 31 (Reuters) - Florida teenager Erriyon Knighton toppled Usain Bolt's 200m mark for athletes under 18 at an American Track League meeting on Monday, while world champion Grant Holloway dominated a quality 110m hurdles field.

Knighton, 17, ran down Olympic 100m favourite Trayvon Bromell to win the 200m in 20.11, shaving 0.02 seconds off Bolt's 2003 time.

Knighton chose to turn professional after competing in high school. Bromell, the year's fastest at 9.88 in the 100m, finished second in 20.20, his best since 2015.

Holloway clocked 13.10 seconds ahead of Olympian Devon Allen (13.22) and fellow American Daniel Roberts (13.23) as they tuned up for next month's U.S. Olympic trials.

Jamaica's reigning Olympic champion Omar McLeod did not start the final after winning his heat in 13.16, with Holloway a hundredth of a second faster in the second heat.

American Ronnie Baker won the men's 100m in 9.99 seconds and six-times Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix ran her fastest 400m since 2018, clocking 50.66.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular