US Markets

Athletics-Felix dominates 400m, runs fastest time in nearly four years

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

American sprinter Allyson Felix breezed to victory in the 400m at the USA Track & Field Open in Texas on Tuesday, finishing in 50.88 seconds for her best performance in the event since July 2017.

May 18 (Reuters) - American sprinter Allyson Felix breezed to victory in the 400m at the USA Track & Field Open in Texas on Tuesday, finishing in 50.88 seconds for her best performance in the event since July 2017.

The 35-year-old is looking to make her fifth Olympic Games this summer and is expected to bid for the 200m and 400m when the trials are held in Eugene, Oregon next month.

Felix was followed home by fellow American Jessica Beard (51.31 seconds) and Jamaica's Chrisann Gordon-Powell (51.42).

Felix has won nine Olympic medals including six gold, making her America's most decorated female track athlete.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular