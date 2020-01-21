Athletics-Farah says happy for WADA to re-test his samples

US Markets

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah said he would gladly have any of his previous blood or urine samples re-tested as part of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) investigation into the Nike Oregon Project.

