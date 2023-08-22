News & Insights

Athletics-El Bakkali retains 3,000m steeplechase world title

Credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS

August 22, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

By Lori Ewing

BUDAPEST, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Olympic gold medallist Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco raced to his second consecutive world championship title in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase on Tuesday.

El Bakkali held off world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in eight minutes 3.53 seconds.

The 22-year-old Girma, who ran 7:52.11 at the Paris Diamond League on June 9 to break the 19-year-old world record, took silver in 8:05.44.

Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot crossed in 8:11.98 for bronze.

