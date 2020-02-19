Athletics-Duplantis fails to break own pole vault world record

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published

Armand Duplantis cleared 6.07 metres with jaw-dropping ease to win an international indoor meeting in Lievin but the Swede could not break his own world record on Wednesday.

LIEVIN, France, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Armand Duplantis cleared 6.07 metres with jaw-dropping ease to win an international indoor meeting in Lievin but the Swede could not break his own world record on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old failed in three attempts at 6.19 metres, four days after beating his own best mark to set the record at 6.18 metres.

Duplantis first beat Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's record of 6.16 metres by one centimetre on Feb. 8.

Ukrainian Sergey Bubka’s 6.14m mark in 1994 remains the highest outdoor clearance, but the IAAF has not distinguished between indoor and outdoor records in pole vault since 2000.

Bubka beat his own world record at four consecutive meetings in 1991.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More