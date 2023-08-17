News & Insights

Athletics-Coe re-elected President of World Athletics for third time

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

August 17, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Simon Jennings for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Sebastian Coe was re-elected president of World Athletics for a third term, the governing body said in a statement after its 54th Congress in Budapest on Thursday.

Raul Chapado, Adille Sumariwalla and Jackson Tuwei were elected vice-presidents, alongside Colombia's Ximena Restrepo, who was re-elected.

The global body added that it had met its minimum gender target set out in 2016 of having 13 members of each gender elected to the World Athletics Council four years early.

"I'm grateful for the support of my colleagues and delighted to see that more of the commitments we made during the governance reform process in 2016 have come to fruition with the election of World Athletics' first gender equal council four years ahead of schedule," Coe said.

"But the job is not done yet and we need to keep pushing for gender parity throughout our representative bodies."

World Athletics has until its 2027 Congress to meet the remaining requirement from its 2016 reform plan of having two vice presidents of each gender.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

((simon.jennings@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.