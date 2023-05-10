News & Insights

US Markets

Athletics-Coach Reider resolves sexual misconduct case - attorney

May 10, 2023 — 04:40 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - American track and field coach Rana Reider has resolved his sexual misconduct case with the U.S. Center for SafeSport and will continue to coach after agreeing to a one-year probation, his legal team said on Wednesday.

Reider acknowledged a "consensual romantic relationship with an adult athlete, which presented a power imbalance" but was not found in violation of any other sexual misconduct claims for which he was under investigation, his attorney said.

He denied wrongdoing when the allegations came to light.

"From the beginning, we demanded this case to be properly vetted," said Reider's attorney, Ryan Stevens. "Rana was candid and cooperative."

U.S. SafeSport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reider, a prominent coach who has worked with twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor of the United States and Canada's Olympic 200 metres gold medallist Andre de Grasse, will also complete an online SafeSport Education as part of his probation.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.