US Markets

Athletics-CAS confirms Salazar appeal against four-year ban

Publisher
Reuters
Published

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, has appealed against his four-year ban for doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Monday.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, has appealed against his four-year ban for doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Monday.

Salazar was given a four-year ban by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Sept. 30 for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

CAS said in a statement that it had registered an appeal from Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown, who also worked on the NOP project and was banned for four years. Both have denied wrongdoing.

"At this stage, it appears that the hearings in these two matters are unlikely to take place before March 2020," said CAS. Nike, which has since shut down the project, has previously said it would support Salazar's appeal.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((brian.homewood@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7933; Reuters Messaging: brian.homewood.reuters.com@reuters.net; . Twitter @brianhomewood))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular